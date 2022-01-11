Once Again, Donut Bank Locations To Be Drive-Thru Only Until Further Notice
Donut Bank, a staple in the Evansville area, took to social media to announce another change to all locations for the time being.
The number of positive COVID cases is on the rise again, unfortunately. You've seen and heard all about this and the omicron variant in the news over the past few weeks. We have all heard of so many people testing positive over the past couple of weeks that some businesses are having to make some tough decisions regarding how their operations will continue.
One of Evansville's most beloved businesses announced today that they will be changing up their business model a bit as a result of the rising numbers of COVID-19. All Donut Bank locations will be drive-thru only until further notice, the donut shop announced on Facebook.
The donut shop said in the post: "We feel it is important to close our lobbies due to health concerns we have for our staff and patrons. Our apologies for any inconvenience. We hope you're staying safe, Tri-State."
This, of course, is not the first time that they have made this decision recently. They went drive-thru only at all locations back in August of 2021 for the same reason.
This means that you can still get your delicious coffee, cookies, and donuts in the morning on your way to work, however, you'll have to order them to-go. It may be a small inconvenience for some, but at least you still get to enjoy all of their treats!
The announcement also means that the monthly Coffee with a Cop dates could be canceled or rescheduled, depending on how long Donut Bank will remain drive-thru only. The monthly event gives you the opportunity to enjoy delicious breakfast food and a good cup of coffee while chatting with officers from the Evansville Police Department about whatever is on your mind.