Evansville Police Officer Explains Why They Take Every Call Seriously
Taylor Merriss is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. She is one of our weekly guests, and we talk about what is happening with the department, and we joke around. This conversation is a bit more serious.
I talked with Taylor about the recent cops killed in the line of duty. These officers were responding to what should have been routine calls. What happened to these officers is an important reminder that officers can't let their guard down.
We like to have some fun and provide Evansville residents with helpful information about the Evansville Police Department.
Who to Contact:
Email: info@evansvillepolice.com
Address:
Evansville Police Department
15 NW Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD
Evansville, IN 47708
Phone: (812) 436-7896
Officer Down Memorial Page - December 29, 2021
Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley was shot and killed after responding to assist a motorist near mile marker 115 on I-64 at about 5:00 am.
Another officer responding to back him up found him suffering from fatal gunshot wounds and his patrol car was missing. The subject later abandoned the patrol car on I-64 before fleeing to St. Peters, Missouri, where he carjacked and shot a citizen. The man then abandoned the vehicle before stealing another vehicle and returning to Illinois. He was taken into custody in the early afternoon.
Posey County Deputy Shot in September
According to reports, Deputy Brian Hicks was one of an unknown number of deputies, along with the New Harmony Town Marshal, who arrived on the scene of a home in the 600 block of Short Street Saturday evening just before 7:00 after receiving a call for a welfare check. Shortly after arriving, and before attempting to enter the home, the homeowner opened fire on the responders from inside the house. Deputies returned fire, wounding the homeowner, later identified as former New Harmony Town Marshall and reserve deputy, Paul Wiltshire.