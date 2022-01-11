Taylor Merriss is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. She is one of our weekly guests, and we talk about what is happening with the department, and we joke around. This conversation is a bit more serious.

I talked with Taylor about the recent cops killed in the line of duty. These officers were responding to what should have been routine calls. What happened to these officers is an important reminder that officers can't let their guard down.

Get our free mobile app

We like to have some fun and provide Evansville residents with helpful information about the Evansville Police Department.

LIBERTY TAYLOR MERRISS LIBERTY TAYLOR MERRISS loading...

Address:

Evansville Police Department

15 NW Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD

Evansville, IN 47708

Phone: (812) 436-7896

Officer Down Memorial Page - December 29, 2021

Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley was shot and killed after responding to assist a motorist near mile marker 115 on I-64 at about 5:00 am. Another officer responding to back him up found him suffering from fatal gunshot wounds and his patrol car was missing. The subject later abandoned the patrol car on I-64 before fleeing to St. Peters, Missouri, where he carjacked and shot a citizen. The man then abandoned the vehicle before stealing another vehicle and returning to Illinois. He was taken into custody in the early afternoon.

Posey County Deputy Shot in September

According to reports, Deputy Brian Hicks was one of an unknown number of deputies, along with the New Harmony Town Marshal, who arrived on the scene of a home in the 600 block of Short Street Saturday evening just before 7:00 after receiving a call for a welfare check. Shortly after arriving, and before attempting to enter the home, the homeowner opened fire on the responders from inside the house. Deputies returned fire, wounding the homeowner, later identified as former New Harmony Town Marshall and reserve deputy, Paul Wiltshire.

Who is Officer Taylor Merriss? Taylor Merriss is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. She has already participated in many public events, meeting the community, and answering questions about the department.

10 of the Most Ridiculous 9-1-1 Calls from EvansvilleWatch If you hear sirens and want to know what's going on, EvansvilleWatch on Facebook is the best place to look. They do an excellent job of listening to the police scanner in the Vanderburgh and Warrick county areas and posting updates as they come in. Most of the calls are routine, but I found several that had me shaking my head!