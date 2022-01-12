Residents looking for an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the inner workings of the Evansville Police Department will once again have that opportunity this Spring when the Department's 12-week Citizen's Academy convenes beginning March 1st at the C.K. Newsome Center on Walnut Street in downtown Evansville.

The Department has hosted an Academy every Spring and Fall for over twenty years as a way for everyday people like you and me to learn more about the various units within the Department and how they work to keep us safe day in and day out. A few of the units that will be represented in the Spring Academy include S.W.A.T., Bomb Squad, Crime Scene, Horse Patrol, along with Shoot/Don't Shoot Scenarios, and the Narcotics Unit. Past Academy's have also featured question and answer sessions with Chief Billy Bolin, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

New this year will be the addition of extra nights for optional dispatch and jail tours which will occur on a Wednesday night during the Academy. The tours will last one to two hours, according to the Department.

The Tuesday night sessions run from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m., are free to attend, and open to anyone over the age of 15. However, space is limited. Register now through the Evansville Police Department website, or download the registration form here and mail it to the following address:

EVANSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

15 NW ML King, Jr. BLVD., Room 129

Evansville, IN 47708

For more information, contact Tracy Moore with the Police Training Unit at 812-436-4948 or email at tmoore3@evansvillepolice.com.

[Source: Evansville Police Department]

