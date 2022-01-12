You Can Own Your Very Own Old Wild West Town

If you have ever wondered what life would be like living in the Wild Wild West, you now have your chance to find out firsthand.

I don't know what it is about the old west that fascinates people so much. Maybe it's all of those John Wayne movies. Perhaps it is the idea of how much simpler times were back then. Or maybe you're just a cowboy (or cowgirl) at heart. Whatever the reason is, the old west is something that is still as intriguing as it ever was. If you're one of those who love westerns and always thought it would be cool to live in a town as you see in the movies, you actually have the chance to live that fantasy and own your very own wild west town.

Own A Piece Of The Old Wild West

There's an old wild west town in Colorado that is currently for sale. This isn't a movie set with fake buildings, no. This is a fully functioning reproduction of a frontier town. This private 320-acre ranch is nestled in the middle of National Forest land that features sagebrush, creeks, mountains, wildlife, and everything else you would imagine the old west to look like.

According to the town's listing:

History meets opportunity in this reproduction of a frontier town that is fully replicated & ready for you! Plus, it includes two original cabins from the historic Hoaglund Stagecoach line. Step back in time & enjoy the rustic amenities of this old cow town such as the saloon / restaurant, general store, & chapel. Have fun playing mini golf, taking a shot at the shooting range or catching live music from the outdoor stage! The operational hotel & dance hall - as well as oversized bunk house & RV hookups- make this opportunity perfect for boutique retreats, a wedding venue or a music festival!

The property also includes a 3-bed 3-bath luxury Ponderosa Lodge that is absolutely beautiful. As far as the property as a whole goes, there's a lot of potential with 22 beds, 24 baths, and all the peace and privacy you could ask for. The big question here is how much would it cost you to buy this town? This old west town is currently on the market in Saguache, Colorado for $4,700,000. Once you see what this town has to offer, you'll agree that it's worth every penny!

