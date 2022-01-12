This Valentine’s Day Get Flowers that Help Out Evansville Rescue Dogs

Flowers are a classic Valentine's Day gift, but this year you can get some flowers and a stuffed animal that come with a twist, when you buy them you're making a donation to a local rescue.

It's like the scene in Christmas Vacation where cousin Eddie says "it's the gift that keeps on giving the whole year!" But it really is, because this gift you can give to someone and it helps support It Takes a Village. I don't know about you but pretty flowers that also support dogs in need are the way to my heart.

Here's what It Takes a Village says about Petals for Paws:

Honor the person you love this Valentine's Day while helping ITV with our Petals for Paws fundraiser. For $35, you can pick up a dozen roses in various colors, including a vase, stuffed animal and a card wishing your loved one a Happy Valentine's Day. We have roses available in red, hot pink, bicolor or yellow. The card will show your support for homeless animals, making the roses much more meaningful to your loved one. As an added bonus, an ITV Rescue rescue dog can deliver the roses to your loved one's home or office (Evansville or Newburgh) for $100 total, which includes the cost of the roses. Roses are handpicked, 16-18" stems with a bloom diameter of 2.5" - 3.5". Roses will be ready for pick up on Friday, February 11 or Saturday, February 12. Delivery is available Monday, February 14, 2022. ORDER HERE: https://forms.gle/fFs8JebzCSPDG23v8

Be sure to follow the Petal For Paws event on Facebook s o you don't miss out on any updates about this special Valentine's Day fundraiser.

