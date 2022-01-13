Owensboro Mom Sharing Her Love of Food & Art Through Charcuterie Boards

Charcuterie Boards are now the in thing to have at a party or get together with friends. A beautifully designed spread of yummy meats and eats and this mom has it down to an art form.

PLAYING WITH HER FOOD

Most of us were told by our momma's not to play with our food but this Owensboro momma is making a career out of it. Leslie Leonard, has had always had a big love for cooking, entertaining, planning parties (especially with a theme!), and a big love for "creating".

She says "Especially for others, if it makes them happy and brings them joy, it brings me joy. My family always tells me I'm extra when it comes to all of those things.. haha. It's always 110% and overboard. I just can't help it!"

A KNACK FOR DESIGN

A few years ago she started seeing a lot of her friends become interested in charcuterie boards. Her sister inspired her by telling her she should totally do it. Leslie had always made wreaths and crafts and sold them but could she make this work?! She began to advertise and BOOM it took off.

A SIDE HUSTLE & THERAPY ALL IN ONE

Leslie adds;

It became a new sort of therapy. (If I'm being completely vulnerable here) I have suffered from anxiety for years. The kitchen is my happy place. Entertaining is my happy place. Making these boards and boxes has brought SO much joy to my life! Not that other things don't, this was just a different sort of fulfillment.

STARTING HER BUSINESS

She decided to go in with her cousin who had an earring business and do a market out at White Chateau. In the process of designing for the market, she found out she needed permits and licenses to do her boards. She got all the proper paperwork and by the next market in the fall she was ready to go. She showcased "Charcuterie to go" and it has been a huge success. You can follow Leslie at Craft & Board on Facebook.

Leslie says her husband has been a huge supporter of her venture and even jumps in to help after working 12-hour shifts. She sends many thanks to friends and strangers that have supported her boards and looks forward to more designing and fun.

