Please, Don’t Try This TikTok ‘NyQuil Chicken’ Recipe

If you're all about trying TikTok hacks, here's one that you should definitely avoid this cold and flu season.

The video platform, TikTok, allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok is the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. Honestly, you could really learn a lot from TikTok.

Likewise, there are some life hack videos and other challenge videos on TikTok that you should probably not attempt. We've all seen and heard about some of these TikTok challenge videos that were just...well, dumb and should not be attempted. There were challenges that had people slap a teacher, run across stacked milk crates, make themselves blackout, and who could forget when people were eating Tide pods? Now, there's a new life hack/challenge going viral on TikTok, and doctors are urging people to not try it.

TikTok's 'NyQuil Chicken' Recipe

There's a "remedy" for cold and flu symptoms that's going viral right now called "NyQuil Chicken" or "sleepytime chicken," where you essentially cook chicken breasts in NyQuil. No part of this sounds appetizing. Do you think the NyQuil is going to taste better going down in chicken form? No! It's just going to taste like nasty chicken! Look at this:

Not only does this blue chicken that tastes like cough syrup not look good at all, but common sense should also tell you that it's probably not a good idea to eat this. However, if your common sense doesn't tell you that, then listen to what this doctor has to say.

Why You Shouldn't Try NyQuil Chicken

According to an article on Mic.com, Aaron Hartman, a physician and assistant clinical professor of family medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University tells you exactly why you shouldn't try this recipe:

"When you cook cough medicine like NyQuil, you boil off the water and alcohol in it, leaving the chicken saturated with a super concentrated amount of drugs in the meat. If you ate one of those cutlets completely cooked, it'd be as if you're actually consuming a quarter to half a bottle of NyQuil."

That alone tells you that this is a disaster waiting to happen. However, Hartman warns that there is also another risk in consuming NyQuil Chicken.

"By cooking a medicine with multiple drugs in it on a stovetop, you've aerosolized it and are most likely inhaling it. Inhaled, these medicines also enter your bloodstream really quickly and are not going past your liver for detoxification. The effects can be quite bad depending on how much you inhale."

Take it from this guy, who actually knows and understands chemical composition and the effects it can have on your body, not someone on social media who is trying something just because TikTok says that you should. This guy on YouTube sums it up in a hilarious, yet true way:

Other Home Remedies For Cough, Cold, and Flu

You should always consult your physician before trying any kind of medication to relieve symptoms, first and foremost. However, we have found quite a few home remedies that are a much better idea for cold and flu symptom relief than NyQuil Chicken. There's Grandma's Cold Medicine, which is a peppermint puff and whiskey homemade cold medicine that you can try. You can learn how to clear out clogged sinuses and nostrils in a matter of seconds by clicking here. Oh, and if peppermint isn't really your thing, there's another homemade cough medicine that you can try. Check out how to make bourbon cough syrup by clicking here.

