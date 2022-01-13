If you are easily influenced by adorable little puppies, you may want to look away. If you've already seen our Pet of the Week, ENZO, then it might be too late for you. Sorry, not sorry.

ENZO is a 5-month-old mixed breed male. He was taken in as a stray, and our friends at It Takes a Village tell us ENZO is all puppy - that means that yummy puppy breath and all that puppy energy. ENZO's adoption fee is $200.

If you would like to meet ENZO and see if he is a good fit for your home, go ahead and fill out an online adoption application.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

