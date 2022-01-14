The loss of television icon Betty White left us all heartbroken right before her 100th birthday but I can promise you she would have wanted us to celebrate her life.

A HUGE MILESTONE

Betty White was so close to the amazing milestone of her 100th birthday. Her actual birthday is on Monday, January 17. She passed away on New Year's Eve due to complications from a stroke. Betty may be known most for her role as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls.

A PROPER CELEBRATION

Brasher's Lil' Nashville in Downtown Owensboro is hosting a party;

Get the girls together because its time to honor & celebrate Betty White! ⁣

⁣

Join us at BLN on Jan 16th for Betty Birthday Celebration. ⁣

⁣

Dress in Golden Girl inspired attire ⁣

$15 Bottomless Mimosa Bar ⁣

Golden Girl activities

⁣

Betty would have been 100 on Jan 17th ⁣

BETTY'S LOYALTY

Betty was married to Allen Ludden from 1963 to 1981 when he passed away from stomach cancer. Betty never remarried. She has been quoted saying "When you've had the best, who needs the rest." She did date but kept her love for Allen. It has not been confirmed but dear friends Carol Burnett and Vicki Lawerence spoke after her death and revealed it is possible that her last words were "Allen". Well, we hope for her birthday she is celebrating the very biggest birthday ever.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BETTY! Thank you for giving us all such great memories~

