Huge Betty White Birthday Celebration At This Kentucky Bar
The loss of television icon Betty White left us all heartbroken right before her 100th birthday but I can promise you she would have wanted us to celebrate her life.
A HUGE MILESTONE
Betty White was so close to the amazing milestone of her 100th birthday. Her actual birthday is on Monday, January 17. She passed away on New Year's Eve due to complications from a stroke. Betty may be known most for her role as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls.
A PROPER CELEBRATION
Brasher's Lil' Nashville in Downtown Owensboro is hosting a party;
BETTY'S LOYALTY
Betty was married to Allen Ludden from 1963 to 1981 when he passed away from stomach cancer. Betty never remarried. She has been quoted saying "When you've had the best, who needs the rest." She did date but kept her love for Allen. It has not been confirmed but dear friends Carol Burnett and Vicki Lawerence spoke after her death and revealed it is possible that her last words were "Allen". Well, we hope for her birthday she is celebrating the very biggest birthday ever.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BETTY! Thank you for giving us all such great memories~