Once again, local fashion is about to go to the dogs in the absolute best way possible. SPARKY, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky, just announced their plans for the return of Bark in Style, which is one of my personal favorite fundraising events of the year. It's an event which mixes some of the best fashion from our most popular Owensboro retailers with some of the most adorable rescues you'll ever meet.

The 2022 Bark in Style is set for Saturday, April 23rd at Green River Distillery Co. in downtown Owensboro. I will be emceeing the event and I am personally extending an invitation to you to join us. Bark in Style is an absolute blast. You'll see some of your friends and neighbors strutting their stuff on the catwalk and a variety of SPARKY dogs strutting (or being carried) right along with them.

Get our free mobile app

This year's event is sponsored by Homes by Benny Clark and will feature an incredible dinner created by Matt Weafer, owner and chef at Niko's Bakery here in town and a huge silent auction. Plus, there's a new addition to Bark in Style 2021. There will be a coffee bar by Canteen Service Company.

Tickets for the event are on sale NOW and are $50 per person. Each ticket includes admission to the Bark in Style fashion show, dinner and one drink. You can purchase your tickets by CLICKING HERE! Plus, there will be silent and live auctions with some great items up for grabs. And, of course, all proceeds benefit SPARKY.

If you'd like to donate to the silent auction, you can do that as well by simply contacting info@sparkyrescue.com.

SPARKY's Bark in Style sold out in its four previous years and we fully anticipate a sell out in 2022.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies