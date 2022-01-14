French Toast Warning - a type of weather alert--usually involving snow--that drives large numbers of people to the supermarket so they can load up on bread, milk, and eggs.

If my friend Trace didn't COIN the term, he was the first person I heard USE the term. And the first time I heard that I knew exactly what he meant and it cracked me up. We were in college at WKU in Bowling Green and a big snowstorm forced the cancellation of classes for the next day--a rarity back then for universities. And yes, we got a lot of snow.

SNOW FORECAST -- GROCERY IMPACT

Do I think the majority of those who crowded Schnuck's, Houchens, and Kroger back then were actually going to MAKE French toast? No. But those ARE the staples that we all flock toward if we think we're going to get the kind of winter storm that will trap us in our homes for several days. Apparently, there is a LOT of staples, as the grocery store shelves seemed to be free of quite a few things I was looking for. Maybe the trick, when this sort of thing happens, is to think of things NO ONE would want and get those. So maybe oysters, souse, Kombucha, and Kefir?

DOWNGRADED SNOW PREDICTION

Anyway, the kind of winter storm many thought was going to blast into the tri-state this weekend with the force of a bullet train, looks less and less likely to arrive in that form. A lot can happen in five days, and Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart and I have talked about how one person on social media can take one forecast model out of five and make it spread like wildfire.

As I write this, Wayne is on TV right now saying that the far southeastern fringes of the tri-state--he specifically name-checked Muhlenberg County--may see a little snow, but for the rest of us, he's calling for a light dusting to MAYBE just below one inch. That's certainly a far cry from what we were hearing earlier this week.

WEEKEND SNOW FORECAST

Well, check out this winter weather outlook from the National Weather Service regarding this weekend, Sunday in particular.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

So if you've been saving a corncob pipe and a button nose and a couple of pieces of coal, well hang on to them. Winter still has a long way to go. Or maybe you can hop in the car and drive to Tennessee.

There's a rest area on the state line that could certainly use a snowman.

