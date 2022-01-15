Today is National Dress Up Your Pets Day and I just knew I was going to have to show off my puppies. Over Christmas, they all got matching sweaters. Yes, we're THOSE people.

Well, in fairness to ourselves, we didn't use to be those people until we realized our dog Ellie's new haircut rendered her perpetually cold. When we were on vacation, my mom, who was house and dog sitting for us, noticed that Ellie was shaking a lot when she went outside to pop a squat. So, she slapped a sweater on her and Ellie was instantly more content and comfortable. After all, this dog is the definition of "diva."

Well, after we got back from our trip and noticed that Ellie had received an impromptu makeover, Kevin decided that we should immediately expand her collection of canine couture. So, he rolled out to Big Lots on Christmas Eve Eve to buy her another sweater. While he was there, he noticed they had a bunch of sweaters in the same design in different sizes. Needless to say, ALL the dogs got sweaters.

In honor of National Dress Up Your Pets Day and the fact that we have a chance of snow here in the tristate this weekend, now seems like the perfect time to show off some photos of them. And, while I'm at it, I'll show off some photos sent to me by endless friends. I simply used my Facebook page to issue a challenge. I said, "Please drop pics of your dogs in sweaters. Gonna make them radio famous!"

Now, I won't lie. I thought maybe a handful of my friends max would have purchased sweaters for their dogs. Uh no! It's a friggin' epidemic. But I gotta say- the pics are HILARIOUS and oh so stylish!

First, here's the prissy Miss Ellie showing off her Big Lots blouse. LOL.

Here she is in a side-by-side with Yogi. Yes! Our dogs match the decor and there's no shame in this game.

Here's Yogi rocking out his sweater while tearing into a Pork Chomp.

And here's my sweet Simon. It's clear this dog knows how cute he is and knows how to milk the camera for everything it's worth.

And, because I know you haven't had enough cuteness, here are 60 more pics of pooches in sweaters. These were sent to me by friends who apparently are just as crazy and warped as we are.

Happy National Dress Up Your Pet Day!