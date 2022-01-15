A teacher from Kentucky posted videos on TikTok claiming that she always does her hair and puts her make-up on the night before rather than in the morning before she goes to work.

Take a look at her nightly routine and the results.

I do it, too.

Are you shocked and mortified? If so, I'm not sure why. For me, and for her, this is what works that best for us. It's something I have always done, even when I was in high school.

You see, I have most of my energy at night. I have always considered myself a night owl. It just made sense to me because I don't have the strength or focus to do hair and make-up in the morning. I totally get where Hannah is coming from.

Remember, before you get all hot and bothered or grossed out by what we are doing, we didn't say we don't wash our face every day, we just do it at night rather that the morning. We both do the same routine as you do, just at a different time.

What do the experts have to say about this routine?

Dr. Sue Wee was interviewed by byrdie.com and had this to say.

Sleeping with makeup on is not a good idea. First, makeup can trap dirt and environmental pollutants inside the skin, and this type of environmental stress can result in increased free radicals which can cause DNA mutations, collagen degradation, and, over time, can result in premature aging.

One night of sleeping in your makeup is unlikely to cause long-lasting damage to your skin. However, each night you sleep in your makeup, your pores become more clogged. Eventually, this can result in the formation of a microcomedone, which attracts the acne-causing bacteria to your pores.

The older I get, the less I care about wearing make-up at all. But when I do, I like to put it on a night, then freshen it up in the morning. I don't wear that much make-up anyway, so, like Hannah, it is just a little bit of a timesaver for me. (Don't freak out, but if I don't wear any make-up that day, I don't wash my face. I just splash some water on my face.)

The same goes for my hair. Doing it the night before, saves me a ton of time. And, I actually like semi-controlled bed head better than freshly fixed hair. (I know this may send you ove the edge, but I only wash my hair once a week.)

Whether you are appalled by the idea(s), or you do them too, let me know your thoughts, HERE.

