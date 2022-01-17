Evansville Area Hospitals Limiting Patient Visitors Effective Today (Jan. 17th)
With the omicron variant causing a record number of COVID cases in the Evansville area on nearly a daily basis, several hospitals and medical facilities in southern Indiana and western Kentucky are implementing a change to their visitation policy in an effort to keep patients safe.
The Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky announced Friday they are reducing the number of visitors a patient can have to one per day, and only visitors 18 years of age or older will be allowed.
The Coalition says the change in policy is aimed at reducing the number of people at the various facilities at any given time in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus to not only patients but staff as well since many facilities are finding themselves under-staffed due to employees themselves catching the virus.
The policy goes into effect today (January 17th, 2022) at the following facilities:
- Daviess Community Hospital
- DeaconessHealth System (Indiana & Kentucky)
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
- Select Specialty Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
- The Women’s Hospital
The Coalition went on to say the policy will remain in effect until they re-evaluate the COVID situation in the area which they plan to do in mid-February. If case numbers are on the decline at that time, they may increase the number of visitors patients are allowed to have. In the meantime, they say hospitals may make exceptions for "end-of-life visitation."
Since visitation hours vary by facility, they encourage you to check the hospital's website (links below) or call ahead for specific details.
[Source: The Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky Press Release]