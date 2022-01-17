10 Apps Every Parent Needs to Know About Right Now

10 Apps Every Parent Needs to Know About Right Now

CANVA

Recently I overheard my fourteen-year-old son chatting it up with a girl on Facetime. I remembered that he doesn't have an iPhone, so he must be using something other than Facetime to talk with her. As I started looking into all of the different apps that can be used for face-to-face chatting or anonymous messages, I discovered a few that I had never even heard of.

Your kids probably know who they are sending messages to, but it is always good to check their devices. Okay, this is more of a 'Do as I say, Not as I do' statement. As much as I would like to be that drone (Hovering closer than a helicopter) my husband and I trust that he is not sending anything to anyone that he shouldn't.

As soon as he was old enough, my son did set up a Snapchat account. He mentioned one particular girl in his class that wanted to message him. We were driving in the car, so I attempted a casual conversation about not sending any naughty pics or anything. I was met with an eye roll, a 'MOM, I know better than that!' So, I explained that sometimes girls might send something even if you didn't ask for it, and that could lead to big trouble. He assured me that they are just friends. This basically turned into my son lecturing me about all of the things he isn't doing.

Get our free mobile app

The truth is, there are a lot of bad eggs out there that are doing awful things online. So it really is important to keep the conversation open with your kids about their online activity.

10 Apps Every Parent Needs to Know About Right Now

There are a lot of bad eggs out there that are doing awful things online. So it really is important to keep the conversation open with your kids about their online activity.

Then & Now - Evansville's Washington Square Mall Through the Years

Evansville is home to a lot of unique buildings including the first enclosed retail shopping center in Indiana. Yes, our very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s. Enjoy this walk down memory lane I've put together, and maybe someday there will be new life inside 5011 Washington Ave.
Filed Under: The MY morning show
Categories: Newsletter, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top