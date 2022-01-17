This Is What The Small Pocket On Your Jeans Is Really For

You might use it for change, trash, or a placeholder for your thumb, but do you know what that tiny pocket on your jeans is really meant for?

There are certain things in life that we have in our everyday life that we have grown accustomed to but when you stop to think about them, you really don't know what their purpose is. Let me give you an example. Have you ever wondered what that small button on the forearm of the sleeve of your dress shirt is for? It is something that we have lived with but don't really know what its purpose is. Well, fortunately for you, we have found the answer to that question. It can be found by clicking here.

That is just one of several examples of things we use in our everyday life but are unclear as to why. Another one is something that I have thought about off and on for years, and I know you have too. There is a tiny pocket on the right side of your jeans located right behind the bigger pocket. We all know that it's there. Some people store things in there, others don't even use it. It's there, but why? I did a little digging to find out that answer once and for all!

What Is The Small Pocket On Your Jeans For?

These tiny pockets have gone by a few names over the years, including a coin pocket and a ticket pocket. However, its original intention has nothing to do with coins or tickets. In fact, it serves no real purpose today, but back in the 1800s, it was used all of the time. According to Reader's Digest, this is the real reason why your jeans have those tiny pockets:

The small pocket is actually called a watch pocket because it was originally intended as a safe place for men to store their pocket watches. It dates back to Levi’s first-ever pair of jeans, which hit the market in 1879.

vintage pocket watch in pocket black jean Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

So Why Do Jeans Still Have These Pockets?

No one carries a pocket watch anymore, so why do jeans still have these pockets? A representative from Levi's told Insider that the small pockets are kept on Levi's jeans today to maintain the integrity of the original design. Of course, we know other brands of jeans have those tiny pockets too. Perhaps it's just a traditional thing to keep those on your jeans? I'm not sure, but now I at least know why they are on my jeans...even though no one really uses them.

