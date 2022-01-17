Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are hoping you can help them locate a man they believe was injured in the early morning hours last Friday (January 14th, 2022) during a shooting in the 4800 block of Tecumseh Lane on the city's east side.

According to the EPD, 35-year-old Andrew Lloyd Doalson is believed to be a victim of the incident that may be in need of medical attention.

Officers arrived at America's Best Value Inn around 1:00 AM Friday morning after receiving a call of shots being fired in the area. The caller who made the initial 911 call to report the incident told the dispatch operator there were "multiple shots" and "multiple victims." However, when officers arrived on the scene they found one victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in their shoulder. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but it is believed their wound was not life-threatening. That victim was unable to provide much information regarding a suspect.

Investigators with the case did not specify how they determined Doalson was involved in the incident however, they are concerned for his well-being and say the reason they'd like to find him is to check on his welfare.

Doalson is said to be a white male, 6’4" tall, and weighs around 200 lbs. He is bald, has facial hair, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt and black pants.

Police are still trying to determine a suspect in the case. If you have any information on Doalson's whereabouts, or who the shooter was, contact the EPD at (812) 436-7979. You can also call 911 or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Evansville Police Department on Facebook]

