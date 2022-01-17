Raelyn Duncan loves St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Last year, she randomly yet successfully sold bundles of homegrown basil. In fact, out of virtually nowhere, she told her mom Karen that she wanted to raise money for St. Jude. The result? She made an impressive $450 for the patients of the Memphis hospital and proudly made that donation during the WBKR St. Jude Radiothon.

That annual event is just a couple of weeks away (Feb 3th and 4th) and Raelyn, who just won the Selfless Award at Meadow Lands Elementary School, is already at it again. But this year, she is taking a very different approach. I suppose you could say that her fundraising efforts have gone to the dogs- in the absolute best way possible.

With the help of her mom, Raelyn just created K9 Cookies for Cancer and the 9-year-old has been in the kitchen baking up delicious dog treats for donations.

To launch the effort, Raeyln is offering two different flavors- peanut butter and pumpkin peanut butter. They come five treats per order and there is no set/specific price. They are being made for donations to St. Jude and Raelyn and her mom will actually deliver!



Here's Raelyn talking about her new St. Jude endeavor.

I have to say, my three dogs LOVE peanut butter and I am definitely going to be placing an order. I'm apparently not the only one. If early orders are any indication, K9 Cookies for Cancer is going to be a huge success. Raelyn set a fundraising goal of $600 and she achieved over half that on her first day in business. And, that was just Saturday!

If you'd like to place an order or donate to K9 Cookies for Cancer, you can do so via Venmo with this QR Code.

And stay tuned to the WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon coming up Thursday, February 3rd and Friday, February 4th. Raelyn will be joining us during the event to announce the total amount of money she's raised with K9 Cookies for Cancer.

In the meantime, keep those orders coming so we can keep Raelyn in the kitchen, whipping up those delicious dog treats to raise money for the brave and amazing kids of St. Jude.

To learn more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, CLICK HERE!

