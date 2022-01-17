Evansville Restaurant Offers Cereal Cocktails For Brunch

This might be the best brunch cocktail menu I have ever seen.

Over the past several years, brunch has become more popular. Weekends are meant for sleeping in, which means you don't want to get up early to go eat breakfast. That doesn't mean that you don't want to enjoy breakfast food. That's where brunch comes in. Here in the Evansville area, we have so many restaurants with amazing brunch menus. I just discovered one restaurant here in Evansville that has a few items on their brunch menu that mixes some of your favorite childhood cereals with an adult twist.

Bokeh Lounge Has Cereal Cocktails

Bokeh Lounge, at Haynie's Corner, has so much to offer in terms of food, drinks, and entertainment. Bokeh Lounge also offers a full brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays with a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. Not only that, but they also have four signature cocktails made from the best cereals of your childhood. These drinks were created by the General Manager, Jessica Nuffer, during the pandemic to give customers more of a variety and a little excitement. So she took her love for drinking the milk out of the cereal bowl as a kid and created a whole line of White Russians to mimic flavors of some of the most iconic cereals of all time.

Peanut Butter Puffs- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Kala, Frangelico, Milk, topped with Chocolate Peanut Butter Puffs

These all look delicious, especially the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cocktail. Nuffer also tells me that she is working on new flavors to add to the cereal cocktail menu for this summer!

More Cereal Concoctions In Evansville

Oh, and if alcohol isn't your thing, there are two other restaurants here in Evansville serving up two items on their menu that are tied in with cereal. Catfish Willy's and Hoosier Burger Company are both serving up Fruity Pebble Funnel Cake Fries, and these things have garnered a lot of attention on social media. You can see them for yourself below.

