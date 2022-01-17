Great Day for Sledding, But How Did Your Sled Ride Go?

Great Day for Sledding, But How Did Your Sled Ride Go?

YouTube

I have been trying to remember the last time I went sledding.

Probably when the kids were younger, and I was, too.

So, it's been I'm guessing 25-30 years since I've been compelled to get on a sled, or the lid of a wringer washer (yes, I'm that old) and go in search of the perfect hill on a perfectly snowy day.

There was one place we lived when I was growing up that was on top of a hill and the road to get from the main road to the house was just steep enough to give a nine year old boy and his five and three-year-old brothers a thrill.

For the first time in what seems like a very long time, Saturday was one of those perfectly snowy days when the young and the young at heart headed for the slopes.

The way a sled ride is supposed to go is: you take your sled, find the right incline, you shove off, maybe with your "best friend" running alongside for moral support, and you come to a gentle stop.

But this is the real world, where that kind of sled ride seems a far away dream.

Like these:

Then again, there are sledding fails, and there's Clark Griswold ...

Happy sledding.

Photos of Route 66 Church Turned B&B For Sale

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks

Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Filed Under: Fails, griswold, hill, sledding, snow
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top