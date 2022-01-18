You've probably heard people say that it takes more muscles to frown than it does to smile. That might be true for humans, but what about dogs? It seems to me that it would take a lot more effort for a pooch to flash a big ol' smile. For whatever reason, the dog in this video is super happy, and she just can NOT stop smiling.

Her name is STARLING, and this sweet girl is currently at the Spencer County location of It Takes a Village. She would love to spend some time in a loving foster home while ITV continues the vetting process and gets her ready for adoption. ITV recently shared a video on TikTok and Facebook of STARLING showing off those pearly whites. I gotta wonder what in the world is making her so doggone wiggly and happy? I don't see anybody in the cage tickling her. Are dogs even ticklish? I don't think dogs can understand our human sense of humor, so that's not it. I like to think that STARLING is hoping her little happy dance will help get the attention of some loving family, and they will rush to ITV to give her a forever home.

Would you be interested in fostering sweet STARLING? Remember, it's absolutely free to foster, and It Takes a Village will give you the first opportunity to adopt when the time comes. Why don't you go ahead and fill out an online foster application, just in case you decide to go for it. You can also send an email to info@itvrescue.org.

The Spencer County location of It Takes a Village is located at 824 E CR, 800 N, in Chrisney, IN.

