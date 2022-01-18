Watch Amateur Monster Trucks in Action at the Kentucky Invitational [VIDEO]

It was probably about 25 years ago that I attended a monster truck show at Roberts Stadium in Evansville.

It's one of my favorite memories from the historic arena because it was the first time I'd ever ATTENDED such a show. And it was a mindblower. It also would have been an EARDRUM blower had I not raced back to the concourse area and picked up some earplugs.

MONSTER TRUCKS

I was there for a live broadcast for the radio station, but I had to be very creative and do a lot of walking in order for my breaks to be heard. YOU know how loud those shows can get. What I DIDN'T know was just how big those TRUCKS can get. I was pretty close. And they were PROFESSIONALS.

That's what I find so interesting about the Kentucky Invitational Truck and Tractor Pull which happened last weekend in Lexington. Note the word INVITATIONAL. That means you bring your own. That's so cool.

KENTUCKY INVITATIONAL TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL

And the trucks and tractors are so creative. I can't imagine how long the work required to get a truck into performance condition must take. Fortunately, I don't have to imagine how a show of this nature plays out. Check out THESE monsters.

You may have noticed in the comments section that someone pointed out how light the crowd was, but we had a lot of snow that weekend. And there was a lot more in Lexington than here.

KENTUCKY MONSTER TRUCKS

ANYWAY, if you're interested in this kind of event, check out TNTTruckandTractorPull.com and hover over the "Results" tab from the menu on the left. You'll get another menu with the information you're looking for.

While they are not all invitationals, TNT Truck and Tractor Pull hosts events throughout the year. If this a hobby of yours--a pretty cool one, too--you may not have to strain yourself making vacation plans for 2022.

