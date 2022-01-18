Here’s How To Order Four Free At-Home COVID Tests

Households can now order four free at-home COVID tests. Here's everything you need to know about how you can order yours.

By now, you may have heard that the federal government has secured 500 million testing kits and is working to purchase an additional 500 million to distribute for free. Every household in the United States can order four COVID testing kits. We have all heard about cases rising in the United States as of late. This will be something that you will want to take advantage of since some establishments, destinations, and events require you to either be vaccinated or to have a negative test before visiting.

What You Should Know About These Tests

The free testing kits that you will receive will be rapid antigen tests that will provide results within 30 minutes. Plus, they will work whether or not you have COVID-⁠19 symptoms. These tests are super easy to do yourself. The United States Postal Service is handling the process of ordering, shipping, and delivering the tests.

Of course, if you need a PCR test or need one immediately, the government has provided a list of more than 20,000 testing locations across the country where you can receive a free test.

How To Order Free At Home COVID Tests

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

Limit of one order per residential address

One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Orders will ship free starting in late January

To order yours, click on the button below and fill out the form.

