Kentucky Bourbon Popcorn Recipe Will Have You Popping These Kernels Like Shots

It's National Popcorn Day and we are celebrating. One recipe may even include mixing Kentucky Bourbon and syrup for a sweet ending.

THE PERFECT SNACK

Popcorn is literally the perfect snack. It's so versatile. You can have it completely plain, no salt or butter (not sure why you'd want to) or you can mix it up with peanuts and chocolate chips. You could add cheese, dip it in mustard, the possibilities are endless. Since today is a day of celebration we wanted to share some super fun popcorn recipes for you to try at home.

OUR FAMILY LOVES POPCORN

Angel here and my son, Braden, could probably live off popcorn alone. He is obsessed. Last year our friend Lisa gifted us an old-fashioned popcorn maker you know like the ones that are red and gold and roll. Braden has been in hog heaven since. He makes popcorn at least three times a week and is always trying out different ways to eat it. He especially loves butter (but don't we all).

THESE RECIPES BE POPPIN'

Everyone loves Pinterest. I have found several videos from Pinterest that have the most amazing popcorn recipes and they are super easy to make.

Bourbon Pecan Praline Popcorn

2 cups (8-ounces) pecan halves, toasted

8 cups popped popcorn

¾ cup (5.625-ounces) light brown sugar, packed

½ cup (1 stick, 4-ounces) unsalted butter

¼ cup (2.75-ounces) light corn syrup

½ teaspoon salt (omit if using salted butter)

1 to 2 Tablespoons bourbon (Kentucky of course)

½ teaspoon baking soda

White Chocolate Popcorn W/Sprinkles

I like to call this Birthday Cake Popcorn

Glazed Donut Popcorn

Taco Popcorn

1 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of taco seasoning

1 cup of Coconut or Avacado oil

This version calls for a stovetop popcorn but you can always add the mixture after the popcorn has popped in a large bowl with a lid or large gallon bag.

You can even make a trail mix out of your popcorn. My kids love to find extra leftover candy or nuts or chips leftover that don't have a lot left and put them all together for a super fun and yummy snack. We call it everything but the kitchen sink trail mix.

