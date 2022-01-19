Illinois has many attractions in the state. Odd and mysterious, but this attraction is a mini-version of a nationally known landmark.

Welcome to the Leaning Tower of Niles, that's right Niles. Just 15 minutes northeast of O'Hare International Airport. The Leaning Tower of Niles is a replica of Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa. Just over 90- feet tall vs. the real leaning tower at 177 feet, and leans about 7'4" compared to the Pisa's 13 foot lean. But this tower is great for the perfect Snapchat or Instagram photo and is a lot cheaper to visit without going overseas.

But looks can be deceiving, this tower actually hides water take for the City of Niles. They built the tower to hide the tank and to make the park look beautiful without having an ugly water tank in the middle of the park. So, why not build a leaning tower to hide the tank, that is what they did.

The Tower is on the National Register of Historic Places list after it went through a million-dollar renovation back in 1995. So, if you're ever out at the airport and need to kill a few hours with a layover, get in a Uber car and go see this mini-version of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Someday I will see the real one in Italy.