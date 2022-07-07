Adrenaline Seekers Will Want to Try These Illinois Attractions

If hiking and bike riding are a bit too "safe" for you and you're looking for more of an adrenaline rush you might want to try these Illinois attractions.

I have always wanted to try zip lining and found the perfect place if you are looking to. Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour has one of the longest zip lines in the state. A total of eight different zip lines, eleven platforms in high trees, and three aerial bridges are a few of the thrill-seeking adventures you will find here.

Something else that is on my bucket list is skydiving, and one of the best places to do that in Illinois is Chicagoland Skydiving Center located at Rochelle. From first-time skydivers to veterans this place looks amazing and seems to be the perfect place to test out skydiving skills, I wanted to do this when I turned 40, but with the pandemic, I had to put a lot of things on hold. Now might be the time to take that plunge (no pun intended).

How does an extreme corn maze sound? I'm gonna be honest, I have a fear of getting lost in a corn maze, and diving out of an airplane seems to be more fun than getting lost in a corn maze. However, if you love mazes check out Richardson Adventure Farm & Corn Maze in Spring Grove. This is more fall fun, but if you're looking for year-round thrill-seeking this is a place to check out.

