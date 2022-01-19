This Gas Station Hack Will Blow Your Mind

Who knew that you could have been doing that this whole time?!

The video platform, TikTok, allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok is the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. Honestly, you could really learn a lot from TikTok.

There have been so many viral TikTok hacks that we have covered in the past, such as the best way to keep your shoes from stinking without wearing socks, an easier way to make mac & cheese, how to clean your dishwasher, and several others. I recently just found another one that involves filling your vehicle up with gas.

I believe that there are two types of people in this world. The ones who prepay inside the gas station so that they hit the exact dollar amount that they want to put into their tank, and the ones who like to test their luck by releasing the gas trigger at the dollar amount they want to spend. I am the latter of the two. Although there are so many times that I fail and put in $50.01. Let's throw another layer on this: especially when it is cold outside, you want to wait in your vehicle while you're filling up to stay warm. When you do that, you are constantly looking over your shoulder to see what the gas pump meter says. Well, thanks to TikTok, I found out that you can prepay without going inside and without worrying about going over the amount you want to spend.

How To Prepay At The Gas Pump

Did you know that you could actually prepay at the pump without going inside? Yeah, me neither. It's actually super easy to do and it's been underneath our nose this whole time.

If you press the Clear and Enter buttons at the same time on the pump, you can input the exact amount of money you want to spend on gas. So rather than going inside to prepay or trying to hit the exact dollar amount, you can input how much you want to spend on gas and the pump will shut off automatically when it's reached that dollar amount. Check it out:

