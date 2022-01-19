Thank a Frontline Worker with the Evansville Public Library’s ‘Hearts for Heroes’ Campaign

Anytime there's a tragedy or an event that impacts us all in a negative way, there are those who provide a light in the darkness. Groups or individuals who face the challenge in front of us head-on in an effort to help others get through those trying times. After the attacks on September 11th, 2001 it was first responders. We saw police officers, firefighters, and EMTs rush toward the danger to protect and save the lives of those caught in the middle of it, sacrificing their own safety for the sake of others. When the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold across the United States in March of 2020, we watched as a new group of heroes rose above the chaos to assist those who had contracted the virus. A fight they continue to this day as new variants emerge and lead to surges in case numbers. Of course, I'm talking about the frontline workers. The doctors, nurses, and other staff members of area hospitals are literally coming face-to-face with the virus every single day as they sacrifice their own safety to work toward healing the sick. We'll likely never be able to fully thank them for the work they've done and continue to do however, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is giving us the chance to give them a small token of our appreciation.

The EVPL announced on Tuesday the launch of their "Hearts for Heroes" campaign which gives the public an opportunity to write a Valentine letter to those frontline workers expressing their appreciation and gratitude for their efforts.

The Valentines are currently available at all eight EVPL locations. All you need to do is stop by the location nearest you and grab a blank letter. You can either fill it out right then and there or take it home if you want to take some time to think about what you want to write. Either way, you need to make sure your letter makes its way back to the mailbox (like the one pictured above) at that location (or any location) by the close of business Wednesday, February 9th.

