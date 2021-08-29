This Newburgh Home was Built in 1850 and has TWO Kitchens

Sitting in beautiful historic downtown Newburgh is a house that recently hit the market, but it really stood out to me because it was built in 1850! Now I don't know what the oldest homes are around the Tri-State, but I'd think 1850 would be among some of the older ones, and you can own it since it's currently on the market!

This house on the market is the Kuebler's Garden house, and when I did a little googling on it, I found some really interesting history. The Warrick County Standard published an article in 2016 all about the history of this home, and it's really interesting! I really recommend reading the full article because of how interesting it is, which you can read here. But John Kuebler who built this home was a tanner by trade and bought this property to open his own tannery on the lower part of it. He employed over 40 men, and even owned a leather store in Evansville. How cool is that?! He also later added formal gardens and vineyards and would make his own wine out of the grapes he grew. I mean talk about a jack of all trades!

The property is now for sale and if you've ever wanted to own a historic home, this may be the one for you. It has 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a kitchen, a butler's pantry (basically a whole second kitchen), and is about 5,800 square feet. It's currently listed on ERA's website for $749,900. Unfortunately, that's a tad out of my price range, but it may be in the budget for you!

