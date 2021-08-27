There’s A Rattlesnake Hidden On This Person’s Porch. Can You Find It?

Just because you have a doormat on your porch that says "welcome" doesn't mean that anyone and everything is actually welcome...especially a rattlesnake!

Okay, let me start this off by saying that anyone who knows me knows that I'm not afraid of anything...except for snakes. I have always been terrified of them. I'm not ashamed to admit it. We have a lot of snakes around here, but most of them are "harmless"...or so they say. If I am terrified of those snakes, I couldn't imagine how scared I would be if I came face to face with a venomous snake like the one I am about to share with you.

There's a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a snake removal service called Rattlesnake Solutions in Arizona. The photo clearly shows a welcome mat, a front door, some plants, a crate with a lantern inside, and a basket vase filled with decorative grasses. However, somewhere in this photo is a RATTLESNAKE! The scary thing is, it's kind of hidden. Can you spot it?

If you aren't able to find it, you're not alone. I looked and looked when I saw the photo at first and I couldn't see it either. But let me assure you, it's there. Many people couldn't spot the rattlesnake on Facebook either. You have to get pretty close to the photo to really spot it...closer than I would care to get! If you want to look a little more, go ahead, but if you want a spoiler on where this snake is, scroll down.

Get our free mobile app

See! It's there!

I would have lost my mind if I were the homeowners who discovered this rattlesnake. At that point, the house is not mine, it belongs to the snake! I'm getting chills just thinking about it.

Now, you might be thinking: "Big deal. That's in Arizona. Nowhere close to the Evansville area." Well, rattlesnakes are a lot closer to us than you might expect. In fact, there are rattlesnakes in Indiana. Heck, just recently there was one that was spotted at Lake Barkley in Kentucky. That's way too close to home for me as I am not a stranger to the Land Between the Lakes area.

So be careful out there and be cautious when you're outdoors...or just sitting on your porch. You never know where a snake might be hiding!

Snakes in Kentucky

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world