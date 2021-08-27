You Can See Saturn Like Never Before at the Evansville Museum on September 11th

I don't know about you, but there's something so cool about looking up in the night sky and seeing stars. One of my favorite things to do as a kid was look up different constellations and planets and try to spot them in the sky. There's something so fascinating about space. The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science is hosting a Saturn watch party where you can see Saturn like never before because you can view it through a variety of telescopes.

Get our free mobile app

This event is free and will take place on September 11th, from 7:30-9:00 PM. During that time you can also talk with amateur astronomers to learn more about the planet. Here's what the Evansville Museum says about the event:

Saturn Watch Saturday, September 11 7:30-9:00 PM Join us for an evening under the stars as we take in views of the wondrous planet Saturn. Over the years that we have been doing this our guest have shared that this is their favorite planet to view through a telescope. Amateur astronomers will be on hand from 7:30-9:00 p.m. with a variety of telescopes in which to view the ringed planet.

Our admission-free Saturn Watch will take place on the Schroeder Plaza at the entrance to the Museum, is weather permitting and will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

I have no doubt that Saturn is probably one of the coolest planets to view through a telescope because of the rings. If you want to try and catch a glimpse of Saturn yourself, EarthSky.org says you can view it best, in the "southeast sky at nightfall/early evening, highest up around midnight, and low in the west near sunrise."

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)