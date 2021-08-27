EPD Begins ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Now Through September 6th

With so many options available to us these days for getting home safely after a night out with friends or family, it's mind-boggling that people still choose to take a chance and get behind the wheel after having a few drinks. I get it to some degree. You don't want to leave your vehicle somewhere overnight because you're afraid something will happen to it, or you don't know how you'll get back to it the next day. We're also good at convincing ourselves that we're fine to drive, we'll just take it slow. Or, we've done it before and didn't get caught so we tempt fate and give it another go even though, deep down, we know we shouldn't. For those who do press their luck, the Evansville Police Department will out in full force looking to catch them as part of the nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Beginning immediately, and through Labor Day Weekend (Labor Day is September 6th), the EPD will be increasing patrols throughout the city looking for drivers who shouldn't be, well, driving and will show "zero tolerance" for anyone who is.

It should be noted they won't just be looking for drivers who had one too many beers while playing cornhole at a weekend get-together. They'll be on the lookout for anyone who appears to be impaired from illegal drugs, prescription medication that could impair their ability to operate a motor vehicle, or those who may simply be sleep deprived. Basically, if you're struggling to keep your car between the lines for any reason, they're going to stop you to find out why.

Getting busted for impaired driving can carry thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record, and possible jail time. All of which are far more expensive than a $20 or $30 Uber, Lyft, or cab ride.

One alternative would be utilizing the Safe Ride Program from Logan's Promise which will take place again from 8:00 AM to 3:00 AM on the nights of September 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th, and is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties. To take advantage of the offer during those nights, use promo code SEPTEMBER2021DD with Lyft, and Logan's Promise will cover the cost of your ride up to $25.

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]

