Happy #NationalDogDay Here’s Where to Adopt a Dog in Evansville

Today is National Dog Day, a day to celebrate man's (and woman's) best friend. So what is National Dog Day? Well, it's a day to recognize the contributions dogs make to our lives. I don't know about you, but something about having my dogs around just makes everything better. National Dog Day actually started in 2004, and according to NationalDogDay.com here's why the day was created:

Founded in 2004 by Animal Welfare Advocate and Pet Lifestyle Expert,

Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all breeds, mixed and pure and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues.

I'm a bit of a sucker when it comes to rescue dogs, as both of mine are rescues. We have so many great rescues and shelters in the area and I'm very thankful for the work they do. My first ever rescue dog is my girl, Wrigley. Wrigley is now 8 years old, but I adopted her from Another Chance for Animals when she was about 8 weeks old. She's been my trusty sidekick, and best friend ever since. I got Wrigley my senior year in college, she has been through three moves with me, getting married (she was my flower pup), buying our first home, and now she'll be by my side as we welcome a new baby into our lives this October. Every major life event she's been there for. She's my girl, and I wouldn't trade her for the world. I read a quote once that said:

Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, Filling an emptiness we don't even know we have.- Thom Jones

And that is spot on! My other dog my husband and I adopted through It Takes a Village in 2016 is a pit bull we named George. He's the goofiest, most loving dude I know. He and Wrigley make great "siblings." I guess the reason I'm going on this tangent is because this is something that is so near and dear to my heart. Without the amazing work that these local rescues do in our community, I wouldn't have my pups. Wrigley was rescued from a bad situation by Evansville Animal Control before Another Chance for Animals pulled her, and George we don't really know how he came to ITV, but he had severe mange as a pup which they treated him for and now he has a beautiful brindle coat.

If you are in the process of adding (or maybe considering adding) a furry family member to your home, please consider check out our local rescues and shelters. To help you get started here's a list of ones in the Evansville area.

If I forgot any, don't hesitate to let me know! I'm happy to keep this list updated!

