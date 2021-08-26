Official Guns & Hoses Theme Song Released – Proceeds Benefit 911 Gives Hope

Guns & Hoses returns to the Ford Center Saturday night (August 28th, 2021) after an 860+ day forced hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. For the first time in its history, this year's event will feature an opening theme song recorded by Henderson, Kentucky musician, Kentucky Dom.

One of the many, many things that make Guns & Hoses so great is the spectacle of it all. Think professional wrestling, but with people actually hitting each other in the ring. The fighters walk down a ramp to get to the ring while a theme song they've personally selected blares through the Ford Center sound system, pyrotechnics pop off behind them (once they're a safe distance away, of course), and a giant video board displays their name and picture. It's incredible. And, it really helps fire up the crowd for the fight before the first punches are thrown.

But, the sights, sounds, and pyro aren't reserved for the fighters. Each year the event begins with a full-on assault of the senses featuring emergency response vehicles, video displays, and plenty of pyrotechnic explosions to get the fan's blood pumping. Music is also part of the opening ceremony, and this year will feature a song recorded exclusively for the event.

The appropriately titled, "Guns & Hoses" by Kentucky Dom features his own special blend of Country and Hip-Hop (Country-Hop?) with a driving bass thump and a little banjo mixed in while Dom raps about the men and women who put on the first responder's uniform each and every day.

Dom recently shared a sneak preview of the song and the video which will debut during the opening ceremony Saturday night on his Facebook page.

While you'll need to be in attendance at Guns & Hoses to see the full video debut, the single is available for purchase now through iTunes with proceeds from each purchase being donated to 911 Gives Hope.

Tickets for Guns & Hoses 13 are still available at the Ford Center box office and Ticketmaster.com.

