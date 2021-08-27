31 Football Hype Songs to Pump You Up for Game Day

Whether or a fan or a player, you need to get your mind right before a football game and the right hype song can do just that. But it can't be just any old song, it has to be loud, it has to have punch, it has to have lyrics that incite emotions of passion, determination, and even a little rage (sorry Celine Dion, you didn't make the list).

You may wonder why I chose 31 songs. The honest answer is that there is no reason. I sat down and just started writing. When I was done, I had 31 songs. It's that simple.

On this list, you'll find a mix of both rock, heavy metal, country, and hip-hop. Those are the genres I tend to lean more towards when I'm listening to my iPod (yes, I still use an iPod, don't judge). What they all have in common regardless of genre is that they get the heart racing, the blood and adrenaline pumping, and make anybody listening feel like they can take on the world, or run through a brick wall.

Without any further adieu, in no particular order, I give you my list. My apologies to any walls that may be harmed.

32 Football Hype Songs to Pump You Up for Game Day Before you get ready to play, or cheer your team on to victory, you have to get in the right mindset. You have to get your heart racing and your adrenaline at full blast. This mix of rock, heavy metal, country, and hip-hop will do just that.

Before we move on, it should be noted many of the songs on this list contain not-safe-for-work-or-young-ears language, multiple times in several cases. So, if you choose to take a listen, maybe do it with headphones on or earbuds in. However you listen, just make sure you turn it way up.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.