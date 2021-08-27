When Will the 2021 Fall Foliage Be At It’s Peak in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois?

Fall is by far my favorite season. I live for the cool air, the crisp and smoky smell in the air, and the beautiful colors of nature. They truly feed my soul. Even when I'm swimming in a pool or laying on the beach on a hot summer day, I'm dreaming of Fall.

I've been fortunate enough to have traveled to Vermont and Colorado during the Fall and believe me, both of those places have incredible jaw-dropping Fall foliage. People travel from all over the world to see the beauty of Fall that blankets parts of the US. I used to have a sister-in-law that would travel from Brussels, Belgium to see the awesomeness of FAll that we take for granted.

Even though I've enjoyed other state's Fall grandeur, there is just something about Fall in the Midwest and specifically the Tristate. Maybe it's because I grew up in rural Indiana and now live in Kentucky.

I think It's the bonfires, high school football games, Fall-inspired festivals, and the exceptional and breathtaking views from every angle of Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southern Illinois. We are so lucky to live in a place, on this earth, with so many incredible landscapes to celebrate Fall.

My favorite time of year is almost here! The oranges, yellows, reds, purples, and browns are getting ready to POP. What will the Fall foliage look like? Will it be dull and quick? Or, will it be vibrant and linger for a while?

Well, I consulted the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map and this is what we can expect.

It looks like between Oct. 18th and November 1st, we should be at our peak. Granted this is just a prediction but is determined by forecasted temperatures during the day and night in the months of September, October, and November. With that in mind, we are predicted to see exceptional foliage.

To see Fall foliage predictions for the rest of the county, click HERE.

