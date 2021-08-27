Creme Savers Are FINALLY Making A Comeback In 2021

After a decade of absence, one iconic candy will be returning to shelves and we can't contain our excitement.

When I was younger, one of my favorite hard candies was Creme Savers. My mom got me hooked on them in the late 90s and early 2000s. I can still remember her buying bags of them at the checkout line and begging to have one before we even made it out to the car. They were so good! Creme Savers came in several flavors throughout its run, but the OGs were the Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme flavors.

Creme Savers was sadly discontinued in 2011. I was shocked to find out that some people didn't even know that they were discontinued, to begin with. Maybe they weren't as big of fans as we were when it came to these hard candies. Well, there's some good news to report for Creme Savers lovers. Finally, they are making a comeback!

According to the Instagram account Candy Hunting, Creme Savers are expected to return after nearly a decade. The Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme flavors will be out at Big Lots starting mid-September. They will be available in peg bags and in rolls.

Can you feel the nostalgia in the air? If you can't yet, by mid-September, you will. Seeing things like this makes you go back in time and think about other candies and snack foods that you enjoyed when you were younger that are no longer around. Let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at some of these iconic discontinued candies and snack foods that deserve a comeback...

