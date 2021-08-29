Apparently You Aren’t Supposed To Brush Your Teeth After Breakfast

This might change up your morning routine.

They say that you learn something new every day, and today is no different. Let's talk about something that we all do at least once a day...brushing your teeth. When you wake up in the morning to get ready, do you eat breakfast and then brush your teeth? Personally, I will brush my teeth after I take a shower and then grab some breakfast. That might sound counterintuitive because you just cleaned your teeth just to get food particles in them before you start your day. However, it turns out I am doing the right thing!

Recently, a health expert on TikTok explained why it is better to brush your teeth BEFORE you eat breakfast. That's because brushing right after breakfast isn't a great idea, because your mouth is full of acid. When you brush your teeth right after breakfast, all you are doing is brushing the acid into your teeth, causing your enamel to wear away. Brushing before breakfast protects your teeth.

Healthline further explains why you should brush your teeth first thing in the morning when you wake up:

While you sleep, plaque-causing bacteria in your mouth multiply. That’s part of why you may wake up with a “mossy” taste in your mouth and “morning breath.” Washing those bacteria right out with a fluoride toothpaste rids your teeth of plaque and bacteria. It also coats your enamel with a protective barrier against acid in your food.

Now, if you insist on brushing your teeth after you eat breakfast,Healthline says that you should wait at least 30 minutes after eating. There are a lot of acidic foods that we consume at breakfast time. Foods and drinks, such as toast, citrus, and coffee, tend to fit the criteria for acidic food. If you're like me and typically are in a hurry every morning to get to work, waiting 30 minutes might not be an option. So, it's best to just brush those teeth after you wake up, or wait until you get to work to brush them after breakfast. That should give you 30 minutes in between eating and brushing.

(H/T-Healthline)

