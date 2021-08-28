Historic Newburgh Fireworks Taking Place September 4th

Typically when we think of fireworks we think of the 4th of July, but the town of Newburgh decided to do things a bit differently. They recently made the decision to move the annual firework show from the 4th of July to Labor Day Weekend. The town of Newburgh cited the unpredictable river levels in July as the reason they decided to no longer go with a 4th of July fireworks show and instead move it to Labor Day weekend.

And if you haven't been keeping track of the dates, Labor Day Weekend is coming up! It'll be here next weekend September 3rd-6th. If you're looking for something fun to do, the Historic Newburgh Fireworks & Evening in the Park is definitely an event you won't want to miss. Here's what the Facebook event page says about the upcoming fireworks show:

Come out to celebrate the end of summer with us on Labor Dar weekend. There will be lots of food trucks, a beer garden, and a community concert by the Old Dam Band. Food truck list will be posted in August. If you're from out of town we want to make sure you make it to the right spot for the festivities this year! The fireworks are located at the OLD Lock & Dam Park on the riverfront in downtown Newburgh. There will be NO shuttle buses running from Newburgh Elementary School or Sharon Elementary School this year. Park in town and take your time and enjoy the beautiful walk along the riverfront! Parking suggestions: Street parking, Town of Newburgh public parking lots, Newburgh Elementary School, People's Bank on State Street, Zion UCC (they accept donations to park there) 4:00pm Evening in the Park begins at the Old Lock & Dam Park

6:00pm Old Dam Band Concert at the Allen Family Amphitheater

7:00pm Proclamations, Flag Raising & National Anthem

8:00pm Fireworks

If you've been missing watching fireworks light up the night sky, then you'll definitely want to make a plan to watch the Newburgh fireworks, they always put on such a great show, and I know this year will be no different!

