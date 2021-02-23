This Kentucky Mini Golf Style Cornhole Course Looks Awesome!

One business in Kentucky has taken cornhole to a whole new level and I want to play!

Cornhole might as well be America's new favorite pass time. I can't tell you how many times my friends and I bust out the boards and play throughout the year. I have seen some people get creative with their cornhole boards by creating new games with them whether it be fore drinking games or just a three tier board with each hole being a different score. However, one place in Kentucky has a new way to play cornhole that made me think "why didn't I think of that?"

In Elizabethtown, Kentucky, there's a place called Xtreme Cornhole. It combines the games of cornhole and mini golf into one. Rather than taking putts at different holes, you're playing cornhole on 14 holes and each hole has a different obstacle or challenge. This is a corn hole game changer and I feel like I have to go and give it a try.

According to Xtreme Cornhole's website, there are two different ways that you can play:

1. Head to Head - you play by normal cornhole rules and cancel each others points out as you alternate throws. A bag on the board is worth 1pt and in the hole is worth 3pts. Bags in water hazards, bunkers, etc. don't count for points. The only difference is the winner is determined by the person/team that is leading after the last hole. 2. Individual Play- This format is played using a scorecard to tally the points from each hole. Example: A person that gets 4 bags on the board would score a 4 on the hole. The best score that can be achieved on a hole is a 12, that would be all 4 bags in the hole. If multiple players play then it is best for each play to throw all 4 bags and then clear the board for the next player.

As I was looking at their Facebook and website, I also noticed that they have what is called "Cosmic Cornhole". This looks awesome and challenging at the same time. It's essentially glow in the dark cornhole. Each board features different LED colors, all under black lights, glowing obstacles and the bags glow too so they're easy to see.

All I know is that I have no problem going to Elizabethtown to play this but it would be awesome if we could get one here in Evansville. I know it would be a hit here! Check out some photos from Xtreme Cornhole below.

