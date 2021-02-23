Evansville Sub Shop Announces Reopening Date

One of my personal favorite places to grab a sub in Evansville is Siciliano Subs on Franklin street. Unfortunately in December 2020 they made the announcement that after 2 years of business, they were going to have to close. In the post they cited many different reasons for having to make this difficult deciision, but the COVId-19 shut downs unfortunately had a massive impact on their business. When they took to Facebook to announce they were closing, the community really rallied together and got behind this little sub shop that could.

On February 22nd Siciliano Subs posted the following to Facebook:

It’s GO Time Siciliano Subs will be reopening tomorrow at 11am. We are so excited David and I want to thank you all so much for supporting our dream. Feeding people is what we love to do, and to make a business from our passion, it’s a dream come true. Brand new look Menu additions Online ordering To-go charcuterie boards Local artisanal treats New from scratch sauces You don’t want to miss this

So this means their official reopening date (after unfortunately having to push it back due to the snow and ice storms of the last two weeks) will be February 23rd at 11AM. They also have online ordering now , so if you're interested in a sub, you can order online through their Facebook page . I can't wait to stop in and grab a Siciliano sub with a side of Zapps Voodoo chips. Be sure to follow along on the Siciliano Subs Facebook page to stay up to date with them. It's pretty amazing what we can accomplish when everyone works together, and I'm really glad to hear Siciliano Subs is back up and running!

