Learn to Cook Like a Professional Chef With Jacob’s Village Fundraiser

I think people, in general, are hesitant to try new things in the kitchen because they lack confidence. I actually feel pretty confident in the kitchen, but I also don't want to take a chance on a new recipe, and then end up ruining it and wasting my time and money. I've learned a decent amount about food by watching cooking shows and videos, but I would really like is to get some personal training from a professional chef. Turns out, I can get that when I purchase a ticket to Cooking for a Cause, the next fundraiser for Jacob's Village.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This week, during our Be MY Guest segment, Liberty and I spoke with Laura Hart, the Development Director for Jacobs's Village. Listen to our interview to learn more about Jacob's Village - who they serve and what they do.

Be MY Guest with Jacob's Village

Tickets for this unique fundraiser are $100 each - that will get you all of the ingredients you need to make two dinners, and more importantly, live step-by-step instructions from a professional chef.

At Jacob's Village, their mission is to "develop a safe, walkable neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies."

How To Stop Your Phone From Auto Correcting Your Cursing