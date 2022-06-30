Airbnb seems to be the place to rest your head nowadays if you're traveling. You can find almost anything you're looking for. One Kentucky Airbnb is quite popular all around the world.

WHAT'S OLD IS NEW AGAIN

The story began several years ago when Adrian Yeiser went to an auction at The Farmhouse and knew he had to have this gorgeous 13-acre property. The Yeiser family immediately began restoring the old house and brought it to life. They loved the time spent there with family and friends they decided why not turn it into an Airbnb so others could enjoy Owensboro.

ALL ABOUT THE FARMHOUSE

This country getaway features:

Over 2000 newly updated square feet for the whole family or a weekend meeting up with friends of up to six guests. Get all nostalgic with the pop-a-shot, foosball, and Galaga arcade machine. If you want to bring out your athletic side head outside for some basketball. The house is stocked with board games for an afternoon or night in. If you love the nightlife sit outside and chill by the fire pit or grab a pole for night fishing. Quite possibly the most amazing part of this home away from home is the serene scenery on 13 beautiful acres.

SHARING WITH FRIENDS FROM ALL AROUND THE WORLD

Annie-Laurie told us The Farmhouse has been visited by folks from all over the world including; Germany and France, Chicago, and families that have made the most amazing memories they will cherish for a lifetime.

Annie-Laurie says:

Our most rewarding Airbnb reviews talk about how families have made new memories together at the farmhouse and how peaceful the property is. It brings us so much joy to share in that!

