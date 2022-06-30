The Ohio County community is still mourning the death of 4-year-old Ezra Jones. He tragically passed away on June 2, 2022. Through organ donations, Ezra saved other children's lives and gave a new lease on life for people who needed it the most. #HERO

Jones Family Jones Family loading...

I've known the beautiful Jones family for a long time. They are all about family, faith, and country. I was shocked when I heard the news their sweet Ezra had passed away early this month. The devastating loss of Ezra sent shockwaves throughout the community. This sweet boy will live on through family, friends, and those who received his organs.

Get our free mobile app

Jones Family Jones Family loading...

EZRA KHAI JONES

Ezra Khai Jones was born on November 9th, 2017 at 1:38 PM with a full head of red hair. He's been described as outgoing, sassy, sweet, handsome, smart, funny, helpful, and loving. Tragically Ezra passed away at just 4 years old. He's missed by so many friends and family that loved him dearly. Nobody more than his mother Lainey Jones, and sisters Addi and Izzy. The entire Ohio County community is still mourning this heartbreaking loss. Continue to lean on each other for help and guidance. The grief journey will continue for years to come.

Larry, Roseann, Ashley, and Lainey, we are so very sorry for your loss. He was a beautiful little boy and we are sure you have precious memories of him. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. - Patsy Milam

Lainey, I am so sorry to hear about Ezra. I love you bunches and will be thinking and praying for you and your family. - Ashley Phillips

Jones Family Jones Family loading...

EZRA DONATES HIS ORGANS

Ezra is a hero! So many people wait for a lifesaving organ transplant for weeks, months, or years. His organs were donated to save the lives of people like this. While in grief, Lainey's decision to use his organs is inspiring. What a selfless act of kindness.

So very sorry you'll are going thru this. If there is anything at all that I can do, please let me know. Thoughts, prayers, hugs, and love. - Vickie Helm

Lainey, Ashley I am so sorry for ur loss! If there is anything I can do please let me know! Lots of love and prayers! - Lisa Wimsatt

With my deepest sympathy, I blow you the purest love. My heart over your heart, I wrap you in the longest hug. - Tiffany

Jones Family Jones Family loading...

KENTUCKY ORGAN DONOR REGISTRY

Have you considered registering to be a tissue, eye, and organ donor? In order to donate your lifesaving organs, you need to register with the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. Each state has its own donor registry. You can also register when you renew your driver's license or state ID. It's the best way to make sure family and first responders know your decision. Your selfless act to be a donor can help save and improve the lives of those who need it most. Register today in honor of Ezra!

Never forget, we will make sure of that! And Ezra has made sure of that. - Megan Millay

You have been heavy on my mind every day Lainey. I've been wanting to write you but didn't want you to feel any pressure to respond. I hope you are holding up the best that you absolutely can. If you ever need anyone to talk to, scream to, or try and make you smile. Don't hesitate to message me. I will give you my phone number. Big hugs sweet girl. - Meagan Marjolene

Jones Family Jones Family loading...

OUR HERO EZRA CAR & BIKE SHOW

Hundreds of classic cars, bikes, jeeps, and trucks will be heading to Ohio County. Beef O' Brady’s in Beaver Dam is hosting a Car & Bike Show for the Jones family. Registration will begin at 9 AM on August 20th, 2022. There's going to be a silent auction, food, live music, giveaways, and so much more. There's also a 3-day/2 night cabin stay at the Smokies up for grabs!

The event will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest classic cars, trucks, jeeps, and bikes. The show serves as a fundraiser to help raise awareness for organ donations, celebrate Ezra, and raise money for the family. It's a great way to bring the community together and raise money for such a special cause. Volunteers will be needed for this event if you can help. Please contact event coordinators, Melinda Jones, and Susie Wedding.

Jones Family Jones Family loading...

If you can't make it to the event there's a GoFundMe account set up if you'd like to make a donation.

I hope time heals all for the Jones family. I am very sorry for your loss. - Kevin Crowder

Prayers for the family, can't begin to imagine the pain that they are going thru. My heart breaks 💔 for them. - Angela Blevins

OUR HERO EZRA CAR & BIKE SHOW LOCATION

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Continued prayers for my sweet friend and her family for the days ahead. My little superhero is flying high with Jesus. - Amanda Knight

So very sad. Please remember this family in your prayers. - Tena Wilson

Sorry for your loss praying for you and your family. - Tony Davenport

Our Hero Ezra Our Hero Ezra loading...

My thoughts and prayers will continue for the Jones family during this difficult time.