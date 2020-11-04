There’s A New Mashed Potato Scented Candle and Thanksgiving Dinner Has Never Smelled So Good

Thanksgiving dinner is a time for families, all over the Tristate, to stop, slow down and come together. We sit down with those we love and cherish to give thanks for all of our blessings. From the sounds of the many conversations, to the smells of the amazing food to be had, it gives us a warm feeling of comfort and love.

This year, things will look and be very different. It is unlikely that we will gather in the big groups of family and friends we might normally enjoy. For us, Thanksgiving dinner will be a very small gathering. I will be cooking for three; my husband, son and myself. That is very different from Thanksgiving past when I would have 15 or 20 people to lovingly cook for.

We have talked about what we are going to cook and it will be a lot less. Usually between what I cook and what everyone brings, there are tins of different delicious smells in the air. This year not so much. But, that doesn’t mean the house can’t smell like it normally would for Thanksgiving.

I have found the perfect candle to make my home and yours smell amazing. A company called DW Home is selling a candle that smells like mashed potatoes. They also say there are hints of gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. The candle costs $14 and is sure to make your home smell like the house is full of food and get you into the Thanksgiving spirit.

Well, that takes care of the gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce. What about the rest of the meal? I’ve got you covered.

Few smells bring us the comfort of Thanksgiving aromas. I plan on lighting them all at once; maybe one in every room. I know the smells will bring back memories of a better and happier time.

I know it docent feel like it, but there is so much to be thankful of this year. It has been a year filled with fear and anxiety, change and adaptation. But, out of those negative feelings, we will come out of this better, I know it. We will get back to the lives we are used to, but better, stronger, more resilient and more thankful than ever before.

I hope you find a way to have the happiest of Thansgivings.

