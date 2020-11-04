Heartwarming Photo of Sheriff Comforting Sleeping Child Goes Viral

A look inside what police officers do daily has gone viral.

The sweet photo was posted on the Clinton County IL Sheriff's Office, Carlyle Illinois Facebook a few days ago.

The pic shows Detective McClaren comforting a sleeping child.

Facebook:

This young child was taken into protective custody early Saturday morning. He was up much of the night and was exhausted...The picture shows Detective McClaren watching cartoons with a sleeping child in our telecommunications center.

Apparently, Clinton County Police sat with the child for 6 hours before a family member arrived to take custody.

The post mentions they didn't share the picture to "toot" their own horn but to show what police do every day but likely gets missed by the press.

Comments from other Facebook users have been overwhelmingly positive saying the police "should all be proud" and thanking them for "shedding light on this."

For this group of police in Clinton County, the positive they do hopes to shed light on the entire profession.

Currently, the Facebook photo has over 1,000 comments and has been shared over 8,000 times on the popular social media site.