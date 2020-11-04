Need a Job? Lowe’s to Hire 20,000 Employees Ahead of the Holiday Season

If you or someone you know is looking for work, or just would like to have some extra cash for the holidays, or whatever, Lowe's has announced they're looking to add 20,000 people to their work force.

In a press release posted to on their website, the company says the hiring blitz is "to support customer demand this holiday season and beyond." The company is looking for people to work in both their distribution centers as well as local stores. The nearest distribution centers to the Tri-State are just outside St. Louis, just north of Nashville, plus one west of Cincinnati in North Vernon, Indiana, and one east of Cincy in Washington, Ohio, so unless you're willing to relocate, and I'll assume you're not, you're best bet for employment is going to be at one of many store locations in the area.

Full and part-time positions looking to be filled include, "cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists" during the day and evening hours, as well as overnight.

The company says all positions offer, "competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, Calm Work Life Services, 401(k) and discounted stock purchase plans, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time." Plus, hourly workers are eligible for profit-sharing bonuses through a company program called "Winning Together."

If you or someone you know is interested, you can visit the "Careers" section of the Lowe's website, or text the word JOBS to LOWES (56937), to find out what positions are available here in the Tri-State.

[Source: Lowe's Press Release]