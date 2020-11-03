Associated Press Reporting Republican Eric Holcomb Wins Reelection for Governor of Indiana
It has been reported by multiple news outlets that Gov. Eric Holcomb has been reelected as the Governor of Indiana.
Holcomb lead in fundraising efforts over both his Democratic opponent Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater. Running on the platform, "Building One Indiana for All," Holcomb promised to focus on infrastructure, teacher pay, the opioid epidemic, and helping small businesses.
According to the AP Press:
Candidates
|Vote %
|Vote count
Eric Holcomb
Republican Party
|59.8%
|581,686
Woodrow Myers
Democratic Party
|28.6%
|278,333
Donald Rainwater
Libertarian Party
|11.7%
|113,474
Enter your number to get our free mobile app