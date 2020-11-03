Associated Press Reporting Republican Eric Holcomb Wins Reelection for Governor of Indiana

It has been reported by multiple news outlets that Gov. Eric Holcomb has been reelected as the Governor of Indiana.

Holcomb lead in fundraising efforts over both his Democratic opponent Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater. Running on the platform, "Building One Indiana for All," Holcomb promised to focus on infrastructure, teacher pay, the opioid epidemic, and helping small businesses.

According to the AP Press:

Candidates Vote % Vote count Eric Holcomb Republican Party 59.8% 581,686 Woodrow Myers Democratic Party 28.6% 278,333 Donald Rainwater Libertarian Party 11.7% 113,474