Associated Press Reporting Republican Eric Holcomb Wins Reelection for Governor of Indiana

Getty Images

It has been reported by multiple news outlets that Gov. Eric Holcomb has been reelected as the Governor of Indiana.

Holcomb lead in fundraising efforts over both his Democratic opponent Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater. Running on the platform, "Building One Indiana for All," Holcomb promised to focus on infrastructure, teacher pay, the opioid epidemic, and helping small businesses.

According to the AP Press:

Candidates

Vote %Vote count
Eric Holcomb
Republican Party
59.8%

581,686

Woodrow Myers
Democratic Party
28.6%

278,333

Donald Rainwater
Libertarian Party
11.7%

113,474
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Categories: What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top