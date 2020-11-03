Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘We Ate All Your Halloween Candy’ Prank 2020 [VIDEO]

For years now, parents have submitted videos to Jimmy Kimmel Live pranking their kids after Halloween and the videos are hard not to laugh at.

You may have seen videos in years past on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he asks parents to tell their kids that they ate all of the kids' Halloween candy and film their reaction. It's become a yearly tradition for some parents to either partake in or watch. This year, however, Jimmy decided not to do the video challenge. He said that kids had suffered enough in 2020, so why make it any harder on them?

That didn't stop some parents from still pranking their kids and submitting the video to Jimmy!

Jimmy released a video full of parents pretending to have eaten all of their kids Halloween candy last night, because why waste a good laugh, right? As you might expect, some kids cried, some threw a tantrum, and a select few had sweet reactions when they said "it's alright". I'd have to say that my favorite clip is the last one you will see in the video. It's pretty funny! If you need a good laugh today, check out the 2020 edition of “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy.”

At the end of the video, you will see information about how you can donate your leftover candy to Operation Gratitude, who send care packages to the US Military. For more information on the organization and how you can help, click here.

You can also donate your candy to a local organization, Chemo Buddies. They're currently accepting unopened chocolate donations. You can find out how you can help and donate by clicking here.