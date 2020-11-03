Downtown Evansville Hosting Holiday Open House Shopping Nov 7th

Downtown Evansville is kicking off the holiday season beginning this Saturday, November 7, 2020. The holiday decor and lights are going up downtown and the local shops and restaurants are preparing to welcome you to shop and dine safely.

A number of the local merchants will be offering sales and discounts as they welcome shoppers. According to the official Facebook event page for the Holiday Open House, some of those shops & discounts include:

20% off at Outside The Gift Box November 7th & 8th

10% off at River City Coffee & Goods November 7th

20% off furniture, accessories, Christmas preview gifts & gourmet foods at Elements Design Studio

20-50% off regular in-store items at Posh on Main

and more

Of course masks and social distancing are required and encouraged for the event as the businesses will be doing their part to keep things clean & sanitized for their customers. Not only will the shops and restaurants be ready for you and the street will be decorated, but Santa's mailbox will be returning to the Main Street Walkway this weekend too! No doubt there are plenty of children (and adults alike) that will be excited to send of their letter to the man in red.

If you can't make it to the Holiday Open House, there are of course plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks to shop downtown and support our wonderful small businesses as we head into the holiday season.